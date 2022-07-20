Fitch revises Pakistan’s outlook to negative; affirms at B

KARACHI: Fitch revised Pakistan’s outlook to negative from stable, while affirming its Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' citing deterioration in external liquidity position and financing conditions since early 2022.

“We assume IMF board approval of Pakistan's new staff-level agreement with the IMF, but see considerable risks to its implementation and to continued access to financing after the programme's expiry in June 2023 in a tough economic and political climate,” it pointed out.

The ratings agency also issued a comment on the risk of policy slippage after the conclusion of the IMF programme. “Renewed political volatility cannot be excluded and could undermine the authorities’ fiscal and external adjustment, as happened in early 2022 and 2018, particularly in the current environment of slowing growth and high inflation,” it said.

Current political posturing by former prime minister Imran Khan was also put under the microscope by Fitch, detailing the April 10 ouster of the cricket star and his demands to hold early elections along with large-scale protests in cities around the country. Limited external funding and large current account deficits (CADs) have drained foreign exchange (FX) reserves, as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has used reserves to slow currency depreciation. Foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP dropped by $99 million to $9.718 billion during the week ended July 7 on external debt payments.

“We estimate the CAD reached $17 billion (4.6 percent of GDP) in fiscal year ended June 2022 (FY22), driven by soaring global oil prices and a rise in non-oil imports boosted by strong private consumption. Fiscal tightening, higher interest rates, measures to limit energy consumption and imports underpin our forecast of a narrowing CAD to $10 billion (2.6 percent of GDP) in FY23,” it noted.

Pakistan’s has large funding needs, with public debt maturities in FY23 of about $21 billion.

Maturities of about $9 billion were to bilateral creditors (chiefly Saudi Arabia and China), which should be fairly easy to roll over with an IMF programme in place. Much of the $5 billion in debt to commercial banks was also owed to China.

“Staff-level agreement will potentially unlock $4 billion in IMF disbursements to Pakistan in FY23, assuming board approval of a $1 billion augmentation and extension to June 2023,” it said.

Pakistan’s ‘B-‘ rating reflects recurring external vulnerability, a narrow fiscal revenue base and low governance indicator scores compared with the 'B' median. External funding conditions and liquidity would likely improve with the new staff-level agreement.

Nevertheless, slippage against programme conditions is a risk and could quickly lead to renewed strains, while diminished forex reserves and high funding needs now leave less room for error. Pakistan’s access to market finance could remain constrained.

“We estimate that the fiscal deficit widened to 7.5 percent of GDP (nearly Rs5 trillion) in FY22, from 6.1 percent in FY21.” Tax reductions and subsidies on fuel and electricity account for most of the fiscal deterioration; these were introduced by the previous government in February and lasted until June. Fitch expects a narrowing of the deficit to 5.6 percent of GDP (about Rs4.6 trillion or $22 billion) in FY23, driven by spending restraint as well as by expanded taxation, including higher corporate and personal income taxes and increases in the petroleum levy. The agency’s forecast of the fiscal deficit was about 1 percent of GDP wider than the authorities’ target.

“We estimate Pakistan’s debt/GDP at 73 percent as at FYE22, broadly in line with the current 'B' median, following an earlier GDP rebasing in FY21, which lowered the debt ratio by 12pp,” it said. The debt/GDP would likely decline to 66 percent in FY23 and remain on a downward trend, helped by high inflation and a modest primary deficit, which should be at 0.9 percent of GDP in FY23, down from 2.8 percent of GDP in FY22.

Other Debt Metrics Mixed: A low FX exposure at just over 30% of total debt has limited the negative impact of currency depreciation on debt dynamics. Nevertheless, debt/revenue (at over 600% in FY22) and interest/revenue (at about 40%) are significantly worse than the 'B' median. This largely reflects low general government revenue of 12% of GDP in FY22.

High Inflation, Monetary Tightening: Consumer price inflation averaged 12.2% in FY22 but accelerated to 21.3% yoy (6.3% mom) in June on hikes to petrol and electricity prices. The SBP forecast inflation of 18%-20% in FY23, as it raised its policy rate by 125bp to 15% at its most recent action on 7 July.

SBP's latest action took cumulative rate hikes to 800bp in this latest tightening cycle.

Our forecast of average inflation of 19% in FY23 and 8% in FY24 largely reflects base effects, but recent and planned future energy price hikes will all fuel broad-based inflation and mean inflation is skewed to the upside.

Overheated Economy; FallingGrowth: Preliminary estimates show real GDP growth of 6% for FY22, up from 5.7% in FY21, mostly driven by private consumption, as in FY21, while net exports continued to weigh on growth. In our view, this largely reflected a loosening of fiscal policy in FY22, as well as a fairly loose monetary policy despite significant tightening throughout the year (ex-post real policy rates on average negative in FY22).

The SBP estimates that the economy was operating above potential in FY22, and we forecast slower growth of 3.5% in FY23 amid fiscal and monetary tightening, high imported inflation, and a weaker external demand outlook, all of which will also hit household and business confidence.

ESG - Governance: Pakistan has an ESG Relevance Score (RS) of '5' for both political stability and rights and for the rule of law, institutional and regulatory quality and control of corruption. These scores reflect the high weight that the World Bank Governance Indicators (WBGI) have in our proprietary Sovereign Rating Model (SRM). Pakistan has a low WBGI ranking at the lower 22nd percentile.