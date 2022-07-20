Barshim claims third world title

EUGENE: Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim won his third world high jump gold in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday.

Barshim, who shared gold at the Tokyo Olympics with Italian friend and rival Gianmarco Tamberi, delivered a faultless display of jumping for a winning 2.37m in front of a baying crowd at Hayward Field.

South Korea’s Woo Sanghyeok claimed silver with a best of 2.35m, while Andriy Protsenko claimed Ukraine’s first medal of these champs with bronze (2.33m). Tamberi had to be happy with fourth place.