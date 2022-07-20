Barshim claims third world title

EUGENE: Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim won his third world high jump gold in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday.
Barshim, who shared gold at the Tokyo Olympics with Italian friend and rival Gianmarco Tamberi, delivered a faultless display of jumping for a winning 2.37m in front of a baying crowd at Hayward Field.
South Korea’s Woo Sanghyeok claimed silver with a best of 2.35m, while Andriy Protsenko claimed Ukraine’s first medal of these champs with bronze (2.33m). Tamberi had to be happy with fourth place.
MELBOURNE: Anthony Martial scored his third goal in three games as a slick Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-1...
EUGENE: Newly-crowned world 100m champion Fred Kerley led a fresh strikeforce of US sprinters into the semi-finals of...
LAHORE: Pakistan spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi underwent MRI scan after facing fitness issues on the fourth day of the...
MELBOURNE: Former tennis world number one Ashleigh Barty has dashed hopes she will make a return to professional...
MELBOURNE: A “magnificent” Christian Eriksen and “warrior” Lisandro Martinez will bring creative flair and...
KARACHI: The President of Asian Hockey Federation Fumio Ogura has expressed pleasure on the conformation of 19th...
