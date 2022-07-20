Shaheen undergoes MRI scan

LAHORE: Pakistan spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi underwent MRI scan after facing fitness issues on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
As per details, Shaheen felt a stretch in his leg during fielding against Sri Lanka on the third day of the match. He was given ice treatment but he was not feeling better after that and the physio team decided to do an MRI scan. The team management is still awaiting Shaheen’s MRI reports. Sri Lanka is hosting Pakistan for the two-match Test series.
