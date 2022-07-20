USA beat Canada for Olympic berth

MONTERREY, Mexico: The United States qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday by defeating Tokyo Olympic champions Canada 1-0 in the CONCACAF W Championship final.

Alex Morgan scored from the penalty spot in the 78th minute to seal victory as the reigning world champions avenged their upset loss to the Canadians in last year’s Olympic semi-finals.

Morgan rifled a left-footed spot-kick into the bottom right corner of the goal after Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, Morgan’s club teammate on the San Diego Wave, dove the opposite way.

It was Morgan’s 118th career goal for the US national squad.The US won the penalty when Canada’s Allysha Chapman fouled American Rose Lavelle in the area.

“It always feels good to be called a champion,” Morgan said afterwards. “So this game means a lot to us. It’s always going to mean a lot. Canada gave us a run for our money. But we prevailed and feel good about the performance.” Morgan’s winner continued the veteran striker’s recent run of good form. Morgan is leading the NWSL scoring charts with 11 goals for the Wave.