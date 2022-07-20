 
Wednesday July 20, 2022
Robert will bring ‘winning mentality’ to Barca

By AFP
July 20, 2022

MIAMI: Robert Lewandowski will bring the ‘winning mentality’ Barcelona need according to new team-mate Andreas Christensen.

The Polish superstar has arrived in Miami to complete his move to the La Liga giants from Bayern Munich ahead of Tuesday’s friendly with David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

