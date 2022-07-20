Inaugural PTF Coaching players Course underway

KARACHI: As many as 24 local coaches are participating in the 1st PTF Coaching Advanced Players Course being held at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad from July 18-29.

The participants have met the ITF eligibility criterion by completing the ITF Coaching Beginners and Intermediate Players Course, being in the Pakistan Men’s/Women’s team, or having ITF/ATP/WTA points.

PTF’s National Development Director Asim Shafiq, who is Level 3 Certified coach, is the lead tutor of the course while he is being assisted by ITF Level 2 certified coaches Noman Ul Haq, Nameer Shamsi and Sara Mansoor.

The course has attracted current and former Davis Cup players, young coaches, and seven Pakistani coaches working abroad. The course teaches the latest concepts of modern coaching, encompassing technical, tactical, physical and psychological aspects, with candidates spending 80 hours on court and in the lecture room, having completed 6 hours of online pre-requisite courses prior to the start of the course.

This is the first ever CAP Course being organised in Pakistan, and will eventually lead to PTF’s Coach Education being recognised by the ITF at the Silver level. Currently, Pakistan is at the Bronze level.