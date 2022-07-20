Belgium reach Euro 2022 quarters

MANCHESTER: Belgium secured the last spot in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals as Tina De Caigny’s goal beat Italy 1-0 in sweltering temperatures in Manchester on Monday.
The Hoffenheim striker’s predatory finish early in the second half made sure of second place in Group B behind France to set up a last eight meeting with Sweden on Friday.
Despite scoring a late penalty, a 1-1 draw for Iceland against a much-changed France was not enough for them to progress as they became the first side to bow out of a women’s Euro from the group stage unbeaten.
In just their second ever major tournament, Belgium reached the knockout phase for the first time to round off a miserable few weeks for Italy. “This is a historic night for Belgian women’s football,” said Belgium coach Ives Serneels. “This might be the best moment yet. It has been a long time in the making.”
MELBOURNE: Anthony Martial scored his third goal in three games as a slick Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-1...
EUGENE: Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim won his third world high jump gold in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday.Barshim, who...
EUGENE: Newly-crowned world 100m champion Fred Kerley led a fresh strikeforce of US sprinters into the semi-finals of...
LAHORE: Pakistan spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi underwent MRI scan after facing fitness issues on the fourth day of the...
MELBOURNE: Former tennis world number one Ashleigh Barty has dashed hopes she will make a return to professional...
MELBOURNE: A “magnificent” Christian Eriksen and “warrior” Lisandro Martinez will bring creative flair and...
Comments