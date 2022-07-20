ECB’s security team visit NSK ahead of England tour

KARACHI: A security delegation of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday visited National Stadium Karachi and held meeting with the Sindh government and top security agencies in order to asses the situation ahead of England's scheduled tour for a seven-match T20 International series, which will be held in September-October.

The delegation comprising Richard Snowball, Robert Lynch, John Carr and Reg Dickason, also attended a briefing by the Sindh government home department and the security agencies here at the NSK which is expected to host the major chunk of the series.

The series will also be the start of the preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup which will be hosted by Australia later this year.

The delegation also inspected various zones of the NSK, which early this year also hosted a Test match between Pakistan and Australia.

The delegation was scheduled to leave for Multan on Tuesday. The security team will also inspect the facilities at the Multan Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The eventual venues for the very important series will be finalised after the delegation's final report which it will submit with the ECB.

England were slated to tour Pakistan last year for five T20Is but the tour was cancelled by the English Board citing its cricketers' mental well-being. The ECB decision came at a stage when New Zealand had called-off their tour due to security threats despite being in Pakistan.

This is the first time that England will be playing a T20 series against Pakistan in Pakistan.

England last toured Pakistan way back in 2000-2001 for a three-match Test series and the same number of ODIs.

The series, if conducted, will help both sides prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup. After the World Cup England also will come to Pakistan for a Test series.