Abdullah wants to come out with Test win

ISLAMABAD: Abdullah Shafique, who comes of age with a brilliant unbeaten ton (112 not out) on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, wanted to finish off the Test on the fifth day (Wednesday) with a win.

“I want to stay till the end on Wednesday to win the match for the country. It was a tough and hard day with my captain Babar Azam leading the way and showing me how to stay cool and firm.

He showed me how to bat, waiting for the loose delivery and making sure that wickets stay intact. Babar and Imamul Haq lost their wickets in the most unfortunate ways. But still, we are very much in the game.”

Abdullah who hit his second Test hundred termed his unbeaten knock as the best he has ever played.

“The innings was special in all respects. I have yet to play such an innings but I would achieve my real joy when I will lead the team to success in the first Test.”

On the team’s strategy and planning adopted in pursuit of 342-run victory target, Abdullah said the team adopted session by session and even hour by hour strategy.

“You need special planning for such a big target on such a tricky wicket. Thanks to Allah Almighty so far we have succeeded in achieving our target. The same planning is required early morning when our first priority will be to keep wickets intact.

With 120 more required to win, what we need is a good first session on Wednesday to win the Test. My effort will be to stay till the end, making sure that the team goes on to win the Test.”

Abdullah also praised Jayasuriya for bowling brilliantly.

“Our efforts had been to counter the left-arm spinner. Thank God we have succeeded in that.

We hope to continue with the same vein on the final day of the Test.”