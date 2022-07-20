AIOU provides free education, scholarships

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was providing free matriculation education to the regions with a low rate of literacy including Baluchistan, merged districts and

Gilgit-Baltistan to improve the situation by providing quality educational services.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qauyum, Vice-Chancellor AIOU has said that AIOU was providing all possible assistance in the provision of quality education to the poor social stratum of population, especially people belonging to Balochistan, merged districts region and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He has instructed all regional directors to initiate massive awareness campaigns throughout the country about university scholarships, fee concessions and financial assistance schemes so that no one was deprived of education owing to a lack of financial resources.

It is pertinent to mention here that university was playing its due role in the process of national progress and development by providing free matriculation education to the people of Baluchistan, merged districts and GB.

Moreover, scholarships and fee concession schemes have been launched to provide financial assistance to the poor and the needy.

Furthermore, prisoners, transgenders and children of martyrs were also provided free educational facilities to secure their bright future.

AIOU has framed a comprehensive policy to provide financial assistance to the poor and deserving yet brilliant students.

Application assessment committees have been established at the regional offices to recommend deserving cases after necessary verification.

Fee concession will be provided from the funds allocated for this purpose.

In order to utilize these schemes, deserving candidates were required to contact their respective regional offices to get admission in the programs offered during the ongoing first phase of autumn 2022 semester.