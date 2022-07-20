Minister promises early completion of education projects

Islamabad : Federal education minister Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday promised early completion of the ministry's ongoing project to further the cause of education.

He was speaking to a function organised to give a farewell to outgoing education secretary Naheed Durrani.

The minister praised Naheed Durrani for discharging her responsibilities as the education secretary deligently and to the best of her abilities and wished her best in future.

He said the performance of the ministry had improved a lot after Naheed Durrani joined it.

"Naheed Durrani has a deep understanding of the education sector," he said.

The minister said the development of the education sector was the first priority of the government and Naheed Durrani had played an important role in its success.

He said education was an important ministry for the welfare of the people, so all projects running under it would be completed on time.