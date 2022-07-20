DRAP notifies pharmacovigilance centre

Islamabad : The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has notified the National Pharmacovigilance Centre (NPC) under the Pharmacovigilance Rules, 2022, saying it will further enhance the pharmacovigilance activities, includes collecting, analysing, monitoring, and preventing adverse effects in the therapeutic goods.

It said it encouraged all healthcare professionals to establish the practices of pharmacovigilance in the country as they had pivotal role in monitoring the safety and efficacy of therapeutic goods, particularly for newly-marketed product.

According to the drug regulator, the safe use of drugs, vaccines, medical devices and other therapeutic goods medicines is the most important criteria for it to protect the public health and integrity of national healthcare system. "Pharmacovigilance is the mechanisms to map and ensure the safety of therapeutic goods throughout their life span – from clinical trials to patient or consumer. The importance of Pharmacovigilance is increased further in the current era due to arrival of novel of biopharmaceutical products and innovative technologies in healthcare practices," it said.

The DRAP said the NPC was working at DRAP and Pakistan was a full member of the WHO Programme for International Drug Monitoring.

It said two pharmacovigilance centres in Punjab and Islamabad were also working in addition to the Centre of EPI (immunisation programme), collecting ADR data and collaborating with the National Centre.

The regulator said the NPC had established the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Expert Committee.