20 more buses to be procured to cope with rising rush of commuters

Islamabad : The overwhelming response has forced the civic agency to immediately procure 20 more buses for Blue and Green line service to meet the requirements of the commuters.

According to the details, the commuters turned towards the bus stops of Green and Blue Line buses in huge numbers and it has become difficult for the administration to deal with the situation.

The staff members deputed at the bus stops were seen helpless to control the crowd. The female commuters also faced a difficult situation as they had to carve out their way from the crowd of people.

The drivers of the buses also take utmost care when they stop and move buses at the stops because the commuters speedily rush to get into the buses.

The Blue Line service is operating from Korang Bridge Expressway to Faizabad metro bus stop while the Green Line is operating from Bhara Kahu to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) stop, where it integrates with the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service.

An official said “There is an unprecedented level of rush at the bus stops and commuters are highly excited to use Green and Blue Line service. So we have decided to immediately procure 20 more buses to meet the requirements.”

To a question, he said, “We are not expecting such level of response from the commuters who now think Blue and Green Line bus service a viable, comfortable and affordable option as compared to other public transport vehicles.”

“Hopefully, we will get more buses in the next two weeks on a government-to-government basis. These bus services have got the attention of the people who have been waiting for a decent option for quite a long time,” he said.

He said that the Green and Blue Line buses are a good addition to the mass transit system to facilitate the local commuters.