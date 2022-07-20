Hygiene kits distributed in Khyber schools

LANDIKOTAL: Hygiene and corona kits were distributed in 171 government schools in the Khyber district.

The Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education distributed the kits in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) at a ceremony.

UNICEF officials, schoolteachers and Education department staff attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Education Officer Wajid Khan Afridi said they handed over hygiene and corona kits to the staff of 32 high and higher secondary schools, 50 middle schools and 89 primary schools in Jamrud, Landikotal and Bara.