KTH conducts workshop on bariatric surgery

PESHAWAR: Renowned surgeons Prof Dr Ghulam Saddiq, Shifa International Hospital Islamabad, Prof Dr Farooq Afzal - SIMS Lahore, Prof Dr Maazul Hassan - SMDC Lahore, Prof Dr Mumtaz Maher - SCH Karachi performed live surgeries which were a totally worthy experience for the audience at the workshop arranged by the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

The workshop was organised under the supervision of Dean Khyber Medical College Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb and Prof Dr Mohammad Zarin.

Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb said that this surgery can also be called Bariatric Metabolic Surgery because it not only resolves weight-related issues but also plays a vital role in treating other health issues like; diabetes, hypertension, joint pains, sleep apnea, infertility in women, uric acid and backaches.

Moreover, Professor Dr Mohammad Zarin stated that obesity is spreading fast in the world and our country is ranked number 8th in the world.

He said young deaths are occurring due to obesity which has been an alarming situation for 25 years bariatric surgery is practised worldwide and that’s why the department of bariatric surgery of the KTH introduced bariatric surgery at Khyber Teaching Hospital furthermore.

He said that it was a very fruitful workshop and was expected to create more awareness among the masses about bariatric surgery’s importance.

These operations were done in KP’s first modular OTs which was projected on a big screen for the 200 audience who were watching it live from the auditorium. Facebook live coverage was also given to these live surgeries which benefited thousands of people.

This valuable learning experience was possible due to the collaboration of the Pakistan Bariatric Association KP- Chapter with the KTH Bariatric Surgery Department.

A huge number of TMOs and consultants participated in this workshop which is a positive sign towards patient care with a compassionate attitude.

Chairperson of the KTH Surgery Department, Prof. Dr Mah Muneer thanked the audience and especially senior surgeons who participated and share their expertise and new methodologies in bariatric surgery.