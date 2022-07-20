2 blind murder cases solved

MARDAN: District police on Tuesday claimed to have solved two blind murder cases by arresting four culprits including one who claimed to have committed the murder to save his “affair” with the slain’s brother.

Speaking at a presser, SP Investigation Sanaullah Khan said that District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan formed investigations teams, led by SP Investigation and SP Operations, soon after the murder of a trader Imtiaz Ali in the city area and the killing of a mechanic Osama in Hoti area of Mardan district. The investigation teams traced the culprits in the blind murder cases.

Jawad, Imran and Haris were arrested in the murder case in the Hoti area and those arrested confessed they were involved in the murder during interrogations. In the murder of the trader, the police arrested one Shehzad, who confessed to having committed the murder.