Muharram: Mosques and imambargahs security audit ordered

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar police on Tuesday decided to carry out the security audit of mosques and imambargahs along with intelligence-based search operations in the suburban areas as part of the measures to ensure a peaceful Ashura Muharram.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines chaired by Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ijaz Khan.

The senior superintendent of police operations, SSP Traffic, SSP Coordination and other operational officers attended the meeting.

The CCPO was briefed about the measures to be taken by the police during the first 10 days of Muharram. The Peshawar police chief directed effective adequate security for imambargahs and the routes of the processions.

Besides, cops were directed to strengthen security at the entry and exit points and keep a check on hotels and inns. It was decided that more CCTV cameras will be installed in the city before the start of the holy month.