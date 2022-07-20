Sindhi nationalist leaders asked to promote ethnic harmony

KARACHI: Leaders of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) in Sindh have appealed to Sindhi nationalist parties to promote ethnic harmony and foil the alleged conspiracies to disturb the social harmony of the province in their public gathering slated for July 21 in Hyderabad in the wake of the situation rising out of the killing of Bilal Kaka at a hotel a few days ago.

PkMAP Sindh president Nazir Jan, addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, said the July 21 gathering in Hyderabd could play an important role to maintain ethnic harmony if the Sindhi nationalist leaders urged the people not to let rogue elements disturb the social harmony.

He also criticised the Sindh government for “its incompetence in not stopping the violence from flaring up in different districts between July 11 and July 15. “Because of it, Pashtuns in various districts of the Sindh province have forcibly been displaced from their houses and their businesses have been closed,” he added.

Jan demanded of the law enforcement agencies to open the forcibly closed businesses of the Pashtun community in rural Sindh and provide security to their lives and properties.

He said a joint press conference of Sindhi and Pashtun political parties was scheduled to be held on July 16 at the Hyderabad Circuit House. “But because of the arrival of Sindh ministers to attend the press conference, the Sindhi nationalist parties shifted their press conference to Sindh United Party chief Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah’s residence in Jamshoro,” he said.

PkMAP Sindh leader also demanded Sindh government to conduct an inquiry to unmask the ‘third element’ which was involved in the recent incidents of violence in different cities. “The inquiry committee should include representatives of the Sindh government and Pashtun elders which could also help to stop such incidents from happening in the future.”

He said Pashtuns living in Sindh would also conduct a gathering to discuss the current situation and problems in the wake of the recent ethnic tensions and to strengthen their ties with the Sindhis and promote harmony in the province.

PkMAP provincial leaders Saleem Tareen, Bashir Khan Mondokhel, Sikandar Yousafzai, and other leaders were also present at the press conference.