PTI & JUIF finalise name for LG rep post

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) finalised the joint aspirant for the office of deputy tehsil chairman Baffa-Pakhal on Tuesday.

The name of Liaqat Ali elected as the chairman of the Kotli Pain village council in the second phase of local governments election was finalised in a meeting.

The meeting held at the residence of PTI Hazara division’s organiser Salah Mohammad Khan was attended by over 40 villages and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen of both parties and tehsil councillors already elected on seats reserved for women, peasant, youths and religious minorities. The insiders said at the beginning of the meeting as many as 12 people floated their names as aspirants for deputy tehsil chairman but gradually that number reduced to only two through a voting process.

“The entire process was held in a free and impartial manner as voting was held repeatedly to bring prospects’ number to only two to file a strong aspirant against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz which also holds the tehsil chairman’s office already,” one insider said.