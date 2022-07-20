Festive firing video of MPA goes viral

PESHAWAR: A video that went viral on social media on Tuesday showed a Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) indulging in festive firing.

However, the MPA from Peshawar Fazal Ilahi said the video was three-year-old recorded in the remote Kohistan district.

In the video, the MPA could be seen firing several rapid shots with an AK-47 rifle in one hand. The MPA said the shots were fired in Kohistan at the wedding ceremony of a friend’s son.

He said the firing did not harm anyone as the mountainous area was deserted. Many asked whether the police would take action against the lawmaker as police often made claims about arresting people for festive firing and display of weapons.

“In many cases, the commoners are arrested for old videos that appeared on social media. However, the police usually do not act when an influential person is involved,” a social media user said.

He said members of the land mafia brandishing weapons roamed in the city but the police arrested commoners armed with a pistol or a rifle to show efficiency to bosses.

Some cops were also seen in social media videos indulging in self-projection.

When media persons asked about the video in question, a police official said it was old and the festive firing did not take place in Peshawar.