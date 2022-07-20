TransPeshawar awarded for service

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar has won the “Best Smart Ticketing Programme” (200K+ journeys) for the 2022 award at Transport Ticketing Global.
A press release said Transport Ticketing Global, the UK presented the award to TransPeshawar for easing the lives of a large segment of society using innovative solutions.
The winners were announced during the 10th annual awards which took place on 28th June in London. The Best Ticketing Programme award recognizes any public transport authority and their technology partner that have launched a successful smart ticketing programme in the last 2 years.
The network to which the programme applies should serve 200,000 or more daily journeys.
The award takes into account user adoption, duration, sustainability and any other factors that make the project stand out.
TransPeshawar won among a group of finalists which included companies from Indonesia, Brazil, Australia, New York, and Kazakhstan.
Transport Ticketing Global is a global smart ticketing and mobility community that gathers a global audience of smart ticketing and mobility experts from 71 countries. The Tenth Annual Transport Ticketing Awards celebrated the achievements and innovation and collaborative efforts of the community.
