Woman seeks action against hackers

PESHAWAR: A woman here on Tuesday asked the government to take action against those who harassed women after hacking their social media accounts.

Speaking at a news conference, one Sonia Shahzel Awan complained that the criminals victimized women but they did not complain for the sake of their honour.

The woman said she was running a beauty parlour and faced harassment after her social media account was hacked. She said the social media accounts of her other colleagues were also hacked.

She said they were feeling insecure as their data could be misused to blackmail them.

The woman said that she and her children had raised voice against this crime but nothing practical was done. She asked the authorities to take notice and provide them justice by taking action against the ones harassing women after hacking their social medial accounts.