PESHAWAR: Crackdown against power pilferers and direct connections remained in full swing in district Peshawar on Tuesday.

The campaign has been launched on the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan.

In this connection the officers of district administration along with the authorities of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) carried out a joint operation against power pilferers in Shahi Bagh, Dalazak Road, Pahari Pura, Landi Arbab, Kotla Mohsin Khan, Wazir Bagh, Yakatoot, Bela Baramad Khel, Niami, Banda Payan, Shagai Bala, Circular Road and other localities.