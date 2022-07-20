No progress in murder of two girls

PESHAWAR: No significant progress has been made in the murder and assault cases of children during the last few weeks in Saddar and surrounding areas.
Police have formed special teams to investigate the murder of two young girls as well as the assault on a few other children.
The DNA samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory while medical reports are also awaited.
In the last few days, an 11-year-old girl Mahnoor was found murdered in Railway Quarters while another girl Hiba, 7, was killed near a mosque in Kali Bari, Saddar Bazaar. Besides, a five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a building within the limits of Gulbarg Police Station.
