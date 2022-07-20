First-ever court starts functioning in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa judiciary has established the first-ever court in Torghar, which was given the district’s status in 2011.

“This is a milestone as we are going to establish a camp court and would ensure the dispensation of justice for locals at their doorsteps,” Shahnaz Hameed Khattak, the district and sessions judge of Torghar, said at the inaugural ceremony arranged at Judbah, the district headquarters, on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Anwar Zeb Khan, District Police Officer Mukhtar Shah and judges were present there.

The courts approved for Torghar have been working in Oghi tehsil of Mansehra owing to the lowest registration of cases in the district as the jirga system is active there.

Ms Khattak inaugurated the camp court, saying that the people of Torghar would be happy to have a court of law on their soil as the judiciary wanted to dispense justice to them.

“The district administration also played an important role in ensuring the establishment of this camp court here,” she said.

Ms Khattak said that the judiciary would do its utmost for the early disposal of cases.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said it was a great day in the history of the Torghar as henceforth the people of the erstwhile tribal belt could avail

themselves of speedy and expensive justice within the district.

“Earlier locals used to visit Oghi for their cases which would cost them time and money,” he said.