Committees formed for Muharram

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Muharram Committee has constituted different committees to hold mourning processions and meetings in a peaceful manner during Muharram-ul-Haram.
The committees were formed in a meeting of the Qaumi Muharram Committee held at Imambargah-e-Risaldar Adil Baig here on Tuesday, said a press release.
Qaumi Muharram Committee President Akhunzada Zahid Ali Askar presided while caretakers of imambargahs, Ulema and zakireen from Peshawar, Nowshera, Jehangira and elsewhere attended the meeting. Allama Arshad Ali Shah Naqvi, Allama Syed Alam Shah al-Hussaini, Syed Ibrar Shah Jafferi, Khursheed Ali Akhunzada, Shahid Imdad Baig and others also attended the meeting and spoke on the occasion. The committees would perform various duties, including arranging processions. Various sub-committees, including health, coordination and volunteers were formed as well.
LANDIKOTAL: Hygiene and corona kits were distributed in 171 government schools in the Khyber district.The Directorate...
PESHAWAR: Renowned surgeons Prof Dr Ghulam Saddiq, Shifa International Hospital Islamabad, Prof Dr Farooq Afzal - SIMS...
MARDAN: District police on Tuesday claimed to have solved two blind murder cases by arresting four culprits including...
PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar has so far taken 1188 drug addicts including 13 women into their custody...
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar police on Tuesday decided to carry out the security audit of mosques and imambargahs along with...
KARACHI: Leaders of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party in Sindh have appealed to Sindhi nationalist parties to promote...
Comments