Committees formed for Muharram

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Muharram Committee has constituted different committees to hold mourning processions and meetings in a peaceful manner during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The committees were formed in a meeting of the Qaumi Muharram Committee held at Imambargah-e-Risaldar Adil Baig here on Tuesday, said a press release.

Qaumi Muharram Committee President Akhunzada Zahid Ali Askar presided while caretakers of imambargahs, Ulema and zakireen from Peshawar, Nowshera, Jehangira and elsewhere attended the meeting. Allama Arshad Ali Shah Naqvi, Allama Syed Alam Shah al-Hussaini, Syed Ibrar Shah Jafferi, Khursheed Ali Akhunzada, Shahid Imdad Baig and others also attended the meeting and spoke on the occasion. The committees would perform various duties, including arranging processions. Various sub-committees, including health, coordination and volunteers were formed as well.