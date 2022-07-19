26,338 registered for ECAT-2022

LAHORE:A total of 26,338 candidates registered for the Engineering Colleges Admission Test (ECAT-2022) of the University of UET. A UET spokesperson said that the entrance test which started on Monday would continue till July 22, 2022 at UET and seven other partner universities. The spokesperson further said that all those candidates who could not register for the entrance test and were interested could now register till July 21, 2022.