IPH girls hostel vacated

LAHORE:Following the orders of the provincial ombudsman, after 20 years, the occupation of the girls' hostel in IPH has been ended and rooms have been allotted to the girls studying in the institute.

According to Dean IPH Professor Dr Zarfashan Tahir, post-graduate lady doctors and allied health professionals from distant cities of the province are studying in the Institute of Public Health (IPH).

Dr Zarfashan Tahir said that earlier these female students from remote areas studying in the institute were living in unsafe environment on rent in different places and now they have been allotted rooms in the hostel. The female students of the institute have thanked the provincial ombudsman and health department officials for getting accommodation in the hostel.