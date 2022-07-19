LDA to introduce e-bidding system

LAHORE:To introduce transparency in public auctions of plots, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to introduce an e-bidding system.

In this regard, an important meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of LDA Director General, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting reviewed the procedure for starting the "e-bidding" system for public auction of plots. In the meeting, the transfer of properties of overseas Pakistanis was also reviewed while introduction of online portal facility for other matters was also discussed.

Addressing the meeting, LDA DG Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the online portal would protect the properties of Overseas Pakistanis and eliminate counterfeiting. He said that these steps of LDA would promote transparency. Director Administration Imran Ali, Director (DG Headquarters) Akbar Nakai, Director Computer Services Abdul Basit Qamar and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.