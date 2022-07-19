Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Monday while Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain for the next 24 hours.

The officials warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi while there was a possibility of flash flooding in local nullah and hill torrents of Khuzdar and Kalat. They said that the depression over Northeast Arabian Sea further moved nearly westward during last 12 hours, weakened Monday morning into a well-marked low pressure area (WML) and now lies over central parts of North Arabian Sea, southwest of Karachi. The system was likely to weaken further into a low pressure area & move westward (towards Oman coast). They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, isolated rain-wind/thundershower was expected in lower Sindh, eastern Balochistan, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded in various cities, including Karachi, Chhor, Khairpur, Tando Jam, Hyderabad, Sakrand, Sukkur, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Mohen-Jo-Daro, Jacobabad, Badin, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Kasur, Joharabad and Khanpur, Kot Addu, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, Murree, Jhang, Okara, Multan, TT Singh, Joharabad, Gwadar, Pasni, Panjgur and Jiwani. Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, 33.7°C and minimum was 26°C.