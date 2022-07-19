Health dept directed to monitor coronavirus situation

LAHORE:In the wake of an increase in positive cases, Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the health department to complete all the arrangements and monitor the situation of coronavirus on a daily basis.

He gave this instruction while presiding over a meeting to review the situation in the province, at the Civil Secretariat on Monday. The chief secretary said that protecting the health and lives of the people is the most important for the government, adding that citizens should supplement the government's efforts to eradicate corona and dengue.

He said that the only solution to prevent coronavirus is precaution and vaccination. He appealed to the people to prove themselves responsible citizens by adhering to corona Standard Operating Procedure, (SOP) including wearing masks.

The meeting decided to ensure implementation of the condition of wearing masks and to start a special campaign to raise awareness among people about corona and dengue. The Chairman of Corona Expert Advisory Group Prof Mahmood Shaukat gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. The secretary health, Commissioner Lahore Division and officials of health department participated in the meeting.