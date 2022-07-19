Family protests boy’s death

By Our Correspondent

LAHORE: A 12-year-old boy allegedly died due to the negligence of doctors in Misri Shah on Monday. The family alleged that as the victim's condition deteriorated due to fever they had taken him to a clinic where the staff administered him an injection. As the injection was administered, his condition started deteriorated further and red spots surfaced on his body and skin started turning blue. The victim in a short span of time died. Police said that they were investigating the matter.