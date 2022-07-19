No mega project completed in several months

LAHORE:During the last three months, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has failed to complete any of its ongoing projects as well as to start any new development projects in the provincial metropolis. At present, three mega projects were under construction in the provincial capital while many projects were pending for the past many years.

Sources in LDA revealed that instead of completing the ongoing mega projects, the authority remained busy in rehabilitation and construction of small roads especially in the constituencies of Lahore where recent by-polls were held. These areas included construction of a number of roads in Johar Town, Township and adjacent localities. Sources claimed that the LDA’s management set aside mega projects, which were near completion on the directions of political personalities. These projects included Sheranwala flyover, Shahkam Chowk flyover and Gulab Devi underpass while the pending projects included construction of sports complexes, Arena Centre in Johar Town and Aik Moriya bridge extension project.

It is pertinent to mention that the grey structure of Arena Shopping Centre in Johar Town was almost completed but due to continuous ignorance of LDA management its finishing was delayed resulting in huge cost escalation. The LDA authorities also ignored beautification around the shopping centre and vacant land around it was turned into a dumping ground for C&D Waste as well as cow dung. The main road cut going towards the shopping centre was also closed by the LDA authorities, due to which businessmen were not showing any interest in buying shops in the centre.

Sources alleged that Centre was delayed deliberately to give advantage to many other private shopping malls already opened in Johar Town. LDA officials, on the other hand, held the government responsible for the delay and claimed that ongoing political instability in the province was the main cause behind delay in the projects.

A senior LDA official, seeking anonymity, said that due to the ongoing political crisis, the city was continuously neglected and not a single new project could be started in the last three months of the PMLN government. He added that no funds were issued for any new development project for the provincial metropolis. LDA officials also said that delay in formation of the provincial cabinet, ongoing court cases, crisis in convening the assembly sessions and obstructions in the budget approval were also important factors due to which the city’s development suffered.

LDA officials said the authority didn’t start any project in the last many months, due to the lack of approval of the development projects by the Punjab Cabinet as well as stoppage of funds for development projects. When contacted, LDA's spokesperson said that traffic was opened on Shahkam Chowk Bridge, Sheranwala flyover and Gulab Devi Underpass. Over a counter question that opening traffic was something else and completing project was something else, the spokesperson said that the main issue was opening traffic, which was done and remaining work would also be completed soon.

He said the construction of Arena was also completed and LDA Engineering wing had handed over the project to the DG Housing LDA for renting out shops. He said work on sports complexes was also underway.

Talking about Gulab Devi Underpass project, he said an additional lane was to be added to Lahore bridge under this project. He said Railways gave NOC for the construction in March and now work on the project was continued but on a slow speed because LDA needed shutdowns for construction.