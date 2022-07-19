Raid on offices flayed

BARA: Huqooq-ul-Ibad Welfare Foundation has demanded flayed the district administration for raiding its offices in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference here, the foundation chairman Sahib Nabi, Muhammad Umar and others alleged that the tehsildar and police personnel raided their office without any warrant and tried to arrest the foundation workers.The speakers urged the district police officer, Khyber and the other officers of the district administration to take notice of the raid and alleged harassment of the foundation workers.