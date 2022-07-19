KP police to mark Martyrs Day

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have announced to hold the Martyrs Day of the force on August 4 for which different committees were tasked to make arrangements in every district.
A meeting in this regard was held at the Central Police Office chaired by Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari.The meeting paid tributes to all the fallen heroes of the force and it was decided that the annual Martyrs Day will be observed with zeal.
The IGP said arrangements should be made to present salutes at the graves of the martyrs, arrange visits to their families as well as hold Quran Khwani, blood donation camps and other events.
