Tourists stranded for hours as oil tanker overturns

MANSEHRA: The tourists and passengers travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan remained stranded for hours on Monday after an oil tanker overturned on the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road blocking it to traffic in the Kuppi Galli area of Balakot.

The oil tanker, which was on its way to the Naran from Rawalpindi, overturned on the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road due to brake failure and petrol started leaking from it. The petrol from the oil tanker spilt on the main road linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan.

The police, Rescue 1122 and Tehsil Municipal Administration officials rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to avoid any mishap. The vehicles carrying passengers and tourists going to or returning from Kaghan valley remained stranded on both sides of the road.

The ambulances and fire-tenders were kept on standby near the spot to cope with any untoward situation.The officials of Rescue 1122, the Tehsil Municipal Administration and the police removed the tanker and reopened the road to traffic.The Rescue 1122 officials hosed down the road to prevent the possibility of fire. “The road was reopened to traffic after being washed,” an official of Rescue 1122 said.