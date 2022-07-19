Traditional games end in Lower Dir

PESHAWAR: Competitions of the ongoing traditional games concluded in Lower Dir.Deputy Director Sports Operation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Malakand Region Kashif Farhan, District Sports Officer Ibrar Khan, District Sports President Lower Dir Malik Shah Naseem Khan, and General Secretary Muslim Khan were among those present.

In the Musical Chair competition, Anita took first position and Roshan and Gul Rukh took second and third positions, respectively.The team of Och won the trophy after defeating Balambat in the Kabaddi competition, Timargara tehsil Club won the first position in Tug-of-War and Samar Bagh tehsil took the second position.