Traditional games end in Lower Dir

PESHAWAR: Competitions of the ongoing traditional games concluded in Lower Dir.Deputy Director Sports Operation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Malakand Region Kashif Farhan, District Sports Officer Ibrar Khan, District Sports President Lower Dir Malik Shah Naseem Khan, and General Secretary Muslim Khan were among those present.
In the Musical Chair competition, Anita took first position and Roshan and Gul Rukh took second and third positions, respectively.The team of Och won the trophy after defeating Balambat in the Kabaddi competition, Timargara tehsil Club won the first position in Tug-of-War and Samar Bagh tehsil took the second position.
LAHORE: Hardluck story continued for PMLN in the constituency of its MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq where not a single time,...
BARA: Huqooq-ul-Ibad Welfare Foundation has demanded flayed the district administration for raiding its offices in...
PESHAWAR: In pursuance of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relations Department...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have announced to hold the Martyrs Day of the force on August 4 for which...
MANSEHRA: The tourists and passengers travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan remained stranded for...
HARIPUR: Two persons were shot dead in different parts of the district, police said here on Monday.The police quoted...
Comments