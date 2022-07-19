Notices issued on convict’s plea against denial of remission

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to the provincial advocate general, prisons chief and reclamation & probation director on a petition of a convict, who is serving a life term under the anti-terrorism law, against the denial of remission in his sentence.

Petitioner Khalid Aziz said he and five others had been convicted and sentenced to death by an anti-terrorism court in 2005 in a ransom kidnapping case, but their sentences were reduced to life terms by the high court and were upheld by the Supreme Court. Aziz said he had served a major portion of his sentence, that is 17 years in prison, but the prisons inspector general and the probation director had illegally denied him remission on the grounds of an amendment in Section 21-F of the Anti-Terrorism Act. According to the amendment, he added, the government no longer has any power to grant remission to any prisoner convicted under the anti-terrorism law, unless the offender is a minor.

The petitioner’s counsel Faisal Siddiqui said his client had been convicted in 2005, but the amendment in the anti-terrorism law had been introduced in 2013, thus the amendment could not be accorded retrospective effect in the instant case of the petitioner. Siddiqui said the high court had also observed in an identical case of a co-accused that the convict’s remission would be governed by the scheme under Section 21-F of 1997 as it prevailed before the amendments, and the same had been accepted by the state’s counsel as well.

He said the court had directed the jail authorities to decide the case of the co-accused for remission, and he had been released from prison after the recalculation of remission that had been denied earlier. He added that the unexpired portion of his client’s sentence was less than three years and seven months, which was lesser than the unexpired sentence of the co-accused who had been released after receiving remission by the jail authorities.