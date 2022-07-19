Listeningpost: The post-Coke Studio direction of artists

Since making their Coke Studio debut with ‘Ye Dunya’ (Karakoram) and ‘Peechay Hutt’ (Hasan Raheem), both acts, diverse as they are, seem to be working hard to release new music.

Hasan Raheem dropped an audio collaboration, ‘Weli Ho’ with Talha Yunus ft. Abdullah Kasumbi. He followed it up with ‘Faltu Pyar’, the viral hit, which was the result of Hasan Raheem and Natasha Noorani collaborating. The latter - a member of Coke Studio 14 think-tank - worked with Talal Qureshi and Hasan Raheem and together rolled out one of the best music videos. It is an electro-pop hit that made us realise how talented and visionary the present lot of musicians are.

Hasan Raheem, meanwhile, also collaborated with neo-rock music group, Karakoram, for the melancholic ‘Kyun’, which may not have fetched the same numbers as ‘Faltu Pyar’ but has its own narrative layered with gripping elements.

Karakoram, featuring Sherry Khattak on vocals and guitars, Omair Farooq on bass, Bilawal Lahooti on drums, Zain Peerzada and Annan Noukhez on guitars, and Hasan Raheem didn’t stop at ‘Kyun’ though. Since the release of ‘Kyun’, a reworked version of the song has been released.

But Hasan and Karakoram have been careful to not fall into the typical cover zone. The song, available on Hasan Raheem’s YouTube, is also backed by audio and a video with some trance-inducing imagery.

Between ‘Kyun’ and ‘Faltu Pyar’ - both terrific collaborations, Hasan Raheem has proven he’s got the big mo’ and is no mood to take rest.

However, if Hasan has been busy, ditto is the case for Karakoram.

The neo-rock outfit, post Coke Studio 14 debut has gone ahead and released ‘Kyun’ with Hasan Raheem, an unplugged version of the song, as well as an original called ‘Awaaz’. The unplugged ‘Awaaz’, sung with great depth by Sherry Khattak (and also produced by him) with music video shot and directed by Zain Peerzada and video by Flux Media does surpass the original.

‘Awaaz’ was first released last month on a platform called Crystal Records Live and was produced by Adeel Bashir Baloch.

But this version, the unplugged take on ‘Awaaz’ is the antithesis to the music that is gaining numbers on YouTube such as drama OSTs.

Between the speed with which Hasan Raheem and Karakoram are dropping music – both collaborations and solo material - we have finally found a band that reminds of the glorious days of EP and a pop go-getter.

And while we’re talking about the newly released unplugged ‘Awaaz’, do check out Live. Since appearing on the horizon, the new music series has released music by Uzair Jaswal, Umair Jaswal, Soch – The Band and Mustafa Zahid among several others.