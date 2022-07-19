Three held for power theft

MARDAN: Three persons were arrested for alleged power theft here on Monday, a press release said. It said the officials from the Chief Minister Task Force and Peshawar Electricity Supply Company conducted inspections at various localities in Mardan city and removed 263 illegal electricity connections.
During the inspection, three people were arrested on the charges of stealing electricity. Cases were registered against 48 people for alleged power theft whereas two tampered electricity meters were removed.
