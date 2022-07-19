Pledge made to retrieve state land

MANSEHRA: Baffa-Pakhal Tehsil Chairman Sardar Shah Khan has announced to launch a campaign to retrieve the state land occupied illegally by land grabbers.

“The Baffa-Pakhal is a newly established tehsil and lacks adequate offices and services. I would like to put in on way to prosperity and development by launching business activities here,” he said while speaking to a group of local government representatives at his office in Baffa on Monday.

He said that people had voted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to power in the local government elections and now it was their responsibility to put it on the way to prosperity and development through economic activities.

“The land, which would be retrieved from the grabbers, would be used to set up fruit and vegetable markets and commercial plazas to generate revenue for people of the tehsil,” he said.He said the revenue earned through such economic activities would be spent on the development schemes.

“A group of fruit and vegetable wholesalers have approached me and offered their services for establishing a mega market here,” he said.He also said that Baffa-Pakhal was famous for its vegetables and cash crops, wheat and tobacco and once the market was established, it would also provide a commercial platform for local farmers to showcase their yields locally.