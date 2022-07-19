Man allegedly kills 3 friends in Darra

KOHAT: Three friends, who had gone for hunting in the far-off mountainous Bilandar area, were shot dead allegedly by their friend during an argument on some issue the previous night, police said on Monday.

They said that four friends identified as Maikail, Najeeb, Shah Fahad and Waseem, residents of Khawajakhel Sheraki, had gone for hunting to the remote mountainous Bilandar area situated on the boundary between Darra Adamkhel of Khyber tribal district and Orakzai district.

They said that the friends had arguments on some issue, which took an ugly turn. The police said that Waseem allegedly shot dead the three friends in a fit of anger and then hid in the mountain.

Soon after the incidents, the relatives of the three slain persons rushed to the spot in the Bilandar area and started searching for Waseem.The police said that the relatives later found Waseem and allegedly shot him dead on the spot.The police and local residents shifted the four bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.