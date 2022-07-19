Curriculum development training arranged

PESHAWAR: A two-day training on Curriculum Development under the project of Professional Development of Women in the Field of Psychology through Faculty Training, Research and Clinic Capacity was arranged at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP).

The training was arranged in collaboration with the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) and SMU (Dallas, TX).The SBBWUP and Southern Methodist University share the same goal of answering important questions through research and serving the public through the provision of effective clinical services.

The organisers said the series of training is expected to highlight the growing needs and changing demands of society, and direct research towards developing an empirical knowledge base of Psychology in local and global directions.

Phase 1 and phase 2 of the training were arranged at the Research Center of Psychology of the university.The training was attended by 40 participants (20 in Phase 1 and 20 in Phase II) including faculty from Women University Swabi and affiliated colleges of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar.

The faculty members were from the Department of Psychology. The resource person included Nawal Haider, lecturer, Department of Psychology, SBBWUP and Dr Sidra Iqbal, lecturer, Department of Psychology, SBBWUP, who delivered training on Curriculum Development.

The training equipped the participants with the skills and knowledge required for developing an effective and engaging curriculum.Phases and steps involved in curriculum development were discussed in detail. Test construction was also discussed at length with the participants.

Principal Investigator and Project Lead of the training Dr Ume-Kalsoom Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, SBBWUP, also discussed common issues and challenges faced by colleges.