Poultry training course

RAWALPINDI: Poultry Research Institute (PRI) started a week-long, free poultry training programme at Murree Road, Shamsabad here on Monday.According to PRI Senior Research Officer, the training programme would continue till July 22.The aspiring candidates can contact on 051-9292172 and take prospectus from PRI office to apply for the course, and can contact in the office of Director PRI for joining the course.
