Stuck on repeat

A crushing defeat in the recent by-polls has turned the PML-N dreams of ruling Punjab into a nightmare. Now, they have a long way to go if they hope to restore their prospects. Nawaz Sharif must now realize that it is not possible to be successful in politics while sitting miles away in a foreign country. Shehbaz Sharif, with his thin majority in the National Assembly, is dependent on unhappy allies. Most likely, he will not be able to remain PM as calls for early elections will only grow after Imran Khan’s stunning victory and the public appears to favour the former PM.

However, it will not all be smooth sailing for Imran Khan either. Once back in power, he will be faced with the problems he left behind a few months ago. With an economy in shambles and a country increasingly isolated abroad, Khan may soon find himself flailing in the same troubled waters as the PDM government. As for ordinary Pakistanis, things will remain the same. No alleviation from poverty, just chasing after slogans of change from one leader or another.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi