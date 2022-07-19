Imran Khan, a man of great determination and strong will power, has led his party to a brilliant victory in the recent Punjab by-polls. Khan’s grit was on display yet again, proving his abilities as a stellar opposition leader.
The people of Punjab have rejected the PDM government, embracing the former PM’s narrative. It remains to be seen whether the PTI can sustain its current momentum and propel itself to a return to federal power in the next general elections.
Tasawar Muneer Jappa
Chiniot
A crushing defeat in the recent by-polls has turned the PML-N dreams of ruling Punjab into a nightmare. Now, they have...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Nawaz Sharif calls for introspection after suffering defeat in Punjab...
Although polythene bags have been a necessity for decades now, their use and production is extremely hazardous to the...
The Federal Public Service Commission has a policy regarding appearing in general recruitment screening tests. The...
This refers to the letter ‘Another twist’ by Shaista Anwar Kirmani. The people have spoken decisively. The...
The Punjab by-polls, pegged as a game-changer for the country's politics, ended on Sunday. The PDM was routed, handing...
Comments