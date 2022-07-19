Imran Khan, a man of great determination and strong will power, has led his party to a brilliant victory in the recent Punjab by-polls. Khan’s grit was on display yet again, proving his abilities as a stellar opposition leader.

The people of Punjab have rejected the PDM government, embracing the former PM’s narrative. It remains to be seen whether the PTI can sustain its current momentum and propel itself to a return to federal power in the next general elections.

Tasawar Muneer Jappa

Chiniot