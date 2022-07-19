No alternatives

Although polythene bags have been a necessity for decades now, their use and production is extremely hazardous to the environment. One of the negative consequences is that plastic bags left to decompose at landfill sites can release toxic substances into the soil, damaging soil fertility.
Additionally, in 2019, then-prime minister Imran Khan instituted a ban on single-use plastic bags as part of his environmental initiative. However, the move clearly failed, single-use plastics are as prevalent as ever. It appears that simply banning plastic bags is not feasible; we need to come up with a more environmentally friendly alternative to plastic bags, one that can match their utility.
Moosa Panhwar
Sukkur
