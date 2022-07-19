What’s in a receipt?

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has a policy regarding appearing in general recruitment screening tests. The policy is that if a candidate does not possess the original bank payment receipt then he or she cannot appear in the test. I had applied for a job with the federal government in November 2021. It has been eight months since I applied and during this time lost the bank receipt. It seems that I would be unable to appear in the test.
The FPSC should revisit its policy. E-letters should be issued only to those candidates who have submitted their fees. Had this been a policy, I would have been able to appear in the test. In addition, there is a need to shorten the recruitment process. Candidates do not know how much time it will take until final recruitment. The FPSC is a trusted and reliable institution; however, we expect better.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu
