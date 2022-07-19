 
People power

July 19, 2022

This refers to the letter ‘Another twist’ (July 18, 2022) by Shaista Anwar Kirmani. The people have spoken decisively. The PTI’s clean sweep in the Punjab by-elections has strengthened Imran Khan’s narrative of foreign conspiracy and regime change. Peoples’ power has triumphed over the imposed leadership. This is the beauty of genuine democracy.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

