People power

This refers to the letter ‘Another twist’ (July 18, 2022) by Shaista Anwar Kirmani. The people have spoken decisively. The PTI’s clean sweep in the Punjab by-elections has strengthened Imran Khan’s narrative of foreign conspiracy and regime change. Peoples’ power has triumphed over the imposed leadership. This is the beauty of genuine democracy.
Arif Majeed
Karachi
