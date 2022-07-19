Seismic victory

The Punjab by-polls, pegged as a game-changer for the country's politics, ended on Sunday. The PDM was routed, handing former PM Imran Khan and his PTI a great victory. This is a very important symbolic step, with great implications for the next general elections. Beyond party platforms and policies, this is also a referendum on parliamentary democracy, affirming the right of elected governments to complete their terms. The PTI, once again, has a big responsibility to deliver in Punjab. It is good that the PML-N has accepted the results, allowing for a peaceful and smooth transition of power.
Syed Ali Musa Zaidi
Rawalpindi
